TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $23.12.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $22,420,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,362,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,698,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,506,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

