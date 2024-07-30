Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TVE opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

