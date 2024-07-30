Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TVE opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $23.01.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile
