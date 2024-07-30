Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Plans Dividend of GBX 47

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Telecom Plus Price Performance

Shares of TEP opened at GBX 1,834.66 ($23.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,821.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,661.78. Telecom Plus has a 52-week low of GBX 1,356 ($17.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,932 ($24.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,171.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

