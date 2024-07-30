Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Plans Dividend of GBX 47

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Telecom Plus Price Performance
Shares of TEP opened at GBX 1,834.66 ($23.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,821.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,661.78. Telecom Plus has a 52-week low of GBX 1,356 ($17.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,932 ($24.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,171.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.
About Telecom Plus
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Plus
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.