TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.62.

NYSE FTI opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $9,147,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 68.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

