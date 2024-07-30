TD Securities Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$16.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Paradigm Capital increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.62.
Aecon Group Stock Up 3.6 %
Aecon Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
