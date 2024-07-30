Synapse Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. Synapse has a market cap of $83.93 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,359,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

