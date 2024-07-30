Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Northland Securities

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

SYM traded down $7.66 on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,250,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,663. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -116.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 1,826.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 342,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth $12,219,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

