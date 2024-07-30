Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) & Stem (NYSE:STEM) Financial Review

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Stem -40.03% -36.20% -11.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sunrise New Energy and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 8 4 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

Stem has a consensus price target of $3.82, indicating a potential upside of 219.89%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Stem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $45.05 million 0.39 -$24.23 million N/A N/A Stem $461.52 million 0.42 -$140.41 million ($1.45) -0.82

Sunrise New Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stem beats Sunrise New Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

