Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives C$35.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.50.
A number of research firms have commented on SCR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.09. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$795.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Strathcona Resources will post 4.2663438 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
