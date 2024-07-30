StockNews.com Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Shares of NBIX opened at $145.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.07. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

