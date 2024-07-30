StockNews.com Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Hold

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,885,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.97. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

