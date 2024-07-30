StockNews.com Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $42.78.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortis by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortis by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,653,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,154,000 after acquiring an additional 818,835 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

