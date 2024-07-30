StockNews.com Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Fortis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $42.78.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortis
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.