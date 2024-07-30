StockNews.com Downgrades China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to Buy

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
China Automotive Systems Stock Up 5.2 %
CAAS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.85. 242,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,493. The company has a market cap of $146.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.64.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
