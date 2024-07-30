StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of FreightCar America to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.41 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FreightCar America stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.19% of FreightCar America worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

