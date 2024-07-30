StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

