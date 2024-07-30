Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for July 30th (ADAP, AMS, ARKR, ARL, CCF, CHUY, CRBP, DGLY, EKSO, GRYP)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, July 30th:

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP). HC Wainwright issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE). Benchmark Co. issued a speculative buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR). They issued an underperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

