Steem Price Tops $0.19 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $89.73 million and approximately $16.15 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,762.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.00661324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00109366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.77 or 0.00242952 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00078075 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,761,122 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

