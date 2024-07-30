Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) to Issue GBX 1.38 Dividend

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
Shares of LON SWEF opened at GBX 93 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £367.90 million and a PE ratio of 1,335.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.93. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.23).
About Starwood European Real Estate Finance
