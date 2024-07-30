Star Group (SGU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter.

Star Group Stock Performance

NYSE SGU traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Star Group has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $382.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

About Star Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

