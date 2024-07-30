SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $225.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.25.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $205.80 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.22.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $74,977,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 201,764 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,779,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 662.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

