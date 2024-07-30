SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $230.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $205.80 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.22.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

