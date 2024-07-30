Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $10.92 on Tuesday, hitting $95.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,667,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

