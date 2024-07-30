Spire (SR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY24 guidance at $4.25 to $4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.26%.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

