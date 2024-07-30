SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $561.83. The stock had a trading volume of 554,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.51. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $569.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.