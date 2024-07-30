SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.00

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 134006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.