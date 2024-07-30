SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.65. Approximately 33,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 50,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 113,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

