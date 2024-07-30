SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.86 million. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,696,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,837,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.70.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
