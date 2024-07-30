Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 135.79%. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 6,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,321. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.71. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Sunday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMSI

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.