Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKX. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.75.

SKX opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.16. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

