Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

