Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Short Interest Update

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $22.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
NASDAQ:OMIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $24.60.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($10.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,863.90% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.
