Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.18.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $22.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,304. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.26 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.12 and a 200 day moving average of $493.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

