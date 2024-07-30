Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,817 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,706 shares of company stock worth $54,962. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on Bancorp

Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 232,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,946. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.