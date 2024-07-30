Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after buying an additional 281,207 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,338,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.50. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.