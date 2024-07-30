Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.76% of Titan Machinery worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Titan Machinery by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 286,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 48,438 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 22.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TITN. B. Riley cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of TITN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 66,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,780. The company has a market cap of $403.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer purchased 55,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

