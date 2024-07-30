Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 529 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.26% of FirstCash worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,332,000 after purchasing an additional 219,983 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 0.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,288,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 879,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FirstCash by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FCFS traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.21. 122,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,347. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCFS

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.