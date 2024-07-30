Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,375 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.89. 484,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,421. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

