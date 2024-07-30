Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,304,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,179,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of BrightSpring Health Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTSG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.77.

BrightSpring Health Services stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. 402,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,525. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

