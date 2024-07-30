Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,115 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.08%.

IBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

