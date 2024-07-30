Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $16.08 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in WNS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in WNS by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WNS by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE WNS traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $58.36. 124,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,542. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $74.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

