Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 480,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 91,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.16. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Potbelly

Potbelly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.