Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Cohen & Steers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 10.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 23.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 58,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.93. 70,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.53. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $95,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,894 in the last ninety days. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

