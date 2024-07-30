Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of SIA opened at C$15.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.56.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIA shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.14.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

