Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $305.81 million and $6.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.66 or 0.00664301 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00111599 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008538 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00034319 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00241382 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00046581 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00077677 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.