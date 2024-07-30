Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $305.81 million and $6.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.66 or 0.00664301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00111599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00034319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00241382 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00046581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00077677 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

