Short Interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expands By 18.3%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 843.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.09. 2,927,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sanofi last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

