Short Interest in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Decreases By 16.5%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $142.77. 819,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,220. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $153.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,585 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,437.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,039,000 after acquiring an additional 959,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after purchasing an additional 601,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

