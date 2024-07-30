Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Declines By 33.2%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 140,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Repsol has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.26. Repsol had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
