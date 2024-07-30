Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Declines By 33.2%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Repsol Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 140,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Repsol has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.26. Repsol had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

About Repsol

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.34. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

