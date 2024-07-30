Short Interest in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Decreases By 17.1%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 100,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $686,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,551,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at $2,156,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 129,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 986,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 0.6 %

RRGB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. 228,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,437. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $90.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $388.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.