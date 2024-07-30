Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Decreases By 15.9%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SQFT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

