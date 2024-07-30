Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Decreases By 15.9%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
SQFT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Presidio Property Trust
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.