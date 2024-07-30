Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Rises By 19.4%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oriental Land will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.